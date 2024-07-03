BluePath Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $122,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 59.5% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in British American Tobacco by 9.3% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 109.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3,620.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

