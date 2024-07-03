BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Eaton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

