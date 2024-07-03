BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after buying an additional 1,272,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.69. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.