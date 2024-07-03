BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.55. 1,479,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

