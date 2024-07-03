BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,081 SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 685,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,731 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 468,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,866 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

