BluePath Capital Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

