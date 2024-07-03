Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 6.6% in June

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

BOLT remained flat at $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOLT. Leerink Partnrs lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.