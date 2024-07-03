Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Up 6.1% in June

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.4 %
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.
Boyd Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Gaming
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
