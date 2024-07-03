BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

