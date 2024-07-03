Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 0.9 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRAG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Bragg Gaming Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRAG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 29,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

