Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.30

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 380861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Braskem from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 146.26% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. On average, analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Braskem by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174,250 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

