Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHFree Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Bread Financial worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 10,794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,782 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,687,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. 273,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

