Brian Lorig Sells 44 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
KLA Stock Up 1.7 %
KLAC traded up $14.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $853.33. The company had a trading volume of 440,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,864. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $876.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $767.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,399,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in KLA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
