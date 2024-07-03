Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Down 8.3% in June

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bright Green Price Performance

Shares of BGXX stock remained flat at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 292,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,168. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Green

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

In other Bright Green news, Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,183,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,546,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Green stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 304,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.17% of Bright Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Green

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.