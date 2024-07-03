BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 91,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,580. The firm has a market cap of $859.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

