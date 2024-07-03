Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,673.04.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of Broadcom are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,666. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Broadcom
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
