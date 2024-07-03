Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) PT at $17.83

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

