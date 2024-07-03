Brokerages Set Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target at $32.30

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

