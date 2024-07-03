Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Target Price at $141.64

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.64.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 69,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

