Brokers Issue Forecasts for DocuSign, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for DocuSign in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,218 shares of company stock worth $5,183,359 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

