Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BKD. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after buying an additional 742,822 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $28,961,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,765,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 740,004 shares in the last quarter.

BKD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 617,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,308. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

