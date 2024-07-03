Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. 845,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.