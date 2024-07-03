C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Up 3.4%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.22. 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$50.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.05.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 million during the quarter. C-Com Satellite Systems had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.88%.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

