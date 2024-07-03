C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Short Interest Update

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 36.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

C3is Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CISS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 138,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. C3is has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $499,500.00 and a PE ratio of 0.05.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter.

About C3is

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

