Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

