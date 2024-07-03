Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CHW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 15,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.
