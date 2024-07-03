Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 14,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

