Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in June

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Calbee Stock Performance

Shares of CBCFF stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Calbee has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

