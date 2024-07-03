Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in June

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Calbee Stock Performance
Shares of CBCFF stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Calbee has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.
About Calbee
