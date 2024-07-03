Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 87.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 102.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 245,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 124,222 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 54,352 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 777,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock remained flat at $101.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,715. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.