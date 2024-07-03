Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Has $134,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lowered its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PATH remained flat at $12.96 on Wednesday. 5,833,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,879,924. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

