Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 281.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETNB. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 11.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 41.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after buying an additional 3,688,241 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $62,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after buying an additional 415,386 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in 89bio by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,201,200 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

