Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of INVZ opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

