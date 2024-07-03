Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

