Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.35

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.35 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.20 ($0.17). Capita shares last traded at GBX 13.20 ($0.17), with a volume of 3,811,320 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £239.30 million, a P/E ratio of -141.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

