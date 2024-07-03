Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,320,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 109,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 14,095,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,375,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

