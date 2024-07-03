Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

