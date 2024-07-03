Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Welltower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.