Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. 325,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,077. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

