Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $11,168,654. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.67 and its 200-day moving average is $203.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

