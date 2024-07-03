Carret Asset Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $536,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,634,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,277,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.