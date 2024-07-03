Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $434.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,530. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $446.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.