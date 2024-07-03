Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 977 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,734,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $297,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 109.5% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982,059. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

