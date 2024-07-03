Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.5% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.47. 801,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.18. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

