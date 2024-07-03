Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 15,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. 1,564,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

