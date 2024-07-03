Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. 166,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

