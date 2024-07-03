CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company's stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

