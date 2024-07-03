Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cellebrite DI Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ CLBTW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.04.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
