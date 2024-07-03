Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CLBTW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

