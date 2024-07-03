Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 9.2% in June

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLRB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLRB stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 124,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,237,709 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

