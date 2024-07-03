Celtic (LON:CCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $175.00

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.21), with a volume of 30374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.09).

Celtic Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.99 million, a P/E ratio of 710.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

