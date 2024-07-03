Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5,772.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 200.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

CENTA opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

